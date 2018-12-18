Post Up: James Harden Drops 47 Points in Clutch Win vs. Jazz 🔥

Jazz 97 (14-17), Rockets 102 (15-14)

James Harden was a man on a mission. The star used an array of moves to drop 47 points on the Jazz in the win, including a monstrous dunk on Rudy Gobert. As Utah crept back into the game and pulled it even late in the fourth quarter, Harden took over and hit multiple clutch shots that sealed it for good.

James Harden danced on 'em for the dagger 🔥 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/920ZtIfIdj — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 18, 2018

Bucks 107 (20-9), Pistons 104 (14-14)

Milwaukee enjoyed a 15-point lead in the third quarter before Detroit came back, taking the lead shortly in the fourth quarter. But behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 32 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, the Bucks held on to the win. Blake Griffin contributed a triple-double (19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds) in the loss.

Good luck going up at the rim with Giannis (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/CWHne9W9hD — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 18, 2018

Suns 128 (7-24), Knicks 110 (9-23)

Phoenix’s main core put on an offensive showing. Devin Booker notched a season-high 38 points, TJ Warren scored 26 points and Deandre Ayton had a double-double (21 points, 13 rebounds). Even veteran Jamal Crawford dropped a career-high 14 assists.

"I had my career high in points & now assists in the same building. That's pretty cool." Former Knick Jamal Crawford loves playing @TheGarden. pic.twitter.com/9sCFeZAenY — MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) December 18, 2018

Kings 105 (16-14), Timberwolves 132 (14-16)

Nine Wolves players hit double-digit points in the all-around team win. Andrew Wiggins led the team with 17 points while Karl-Anthony Towns posted a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds. Buddy Hield put in 21 points for the Kings.

Taj Gibson playing defense with a shoe in his hand 😂😂 (via @Timberwolves) pic.twitter.com/TSHWF9GP5o — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 18, 2018

Bulls 96 (7-24), Thunder 121 (19-10)

With 13 points, 16 rebounds and 11 steals, Russell Westbrook registered his 111th career triple-double. Teammate Paul George added a game-high 24 points. Bobby Portis and Lauri Markkanen each scored 16 points for Chicago.

76ers 96 (20-12), Spurs 123 (16-15)

San Antonio’s triple threat of Rudy Gay (21 points), DeMar DeRozan (20 points) and LaMarcus Aldridge (20 points) propelled the Spurs to the win. The 76ers were held to just 17 points in the second quarter, allowing the Spurs to grab the lead. Ben Simmons and JJ Redick led the 76ers in scoring with 16 points each.

Grizzlies 93 (16-14), Warriors 110 (21-10)

It was a night of memorable buckets for both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Curry hit a 3-pointer to hit the 15,000-point mark for his career; Durant passed Larry Bird for No. 33 on the all-time scoring list. The pair finished with a combined 43 points in the easy win.

Of course Steph Curry hits 15,000 points with a 3 🎯 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/RdCAKrPxHh — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 18, 2018

Blazers 131 (16-13), Clippers 127 (17-2)

Portland and L.A. went down to the wire as the Clippers fought back to make the game close in the final minutes. However, the tandem of Damian Lillard (39 points) and CJ McCollum (27 points) helped the Blazers pull it out. Tobias Harris dropped 39 points in the loss.

