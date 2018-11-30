Post Up: Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard Battle in Toronto 🔥

Warriors 128 (15-8), 131 (19-4)

Two of the game’s best squared off in Toronto, with Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard both leading their teams in hopes of a win. Durant dropped 51 points, including the bucket to send it to OT, but Leonard came out on top with 37 points and the win as the Raptors stepped up in overtime.

Pacers 96 (13-9), Lakers 104 (12-9)

The Pacers kept themselves in the game even despite the absence of Victor Oladipo, but LeBron James was too much to overcome. James posted a near triple-double with 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. LeBron also moved into third all-time for most 30-point games in NBA history with 436 on an and-1 late in the fourth quarter.

With this bucket, LeBron now has the third-most 30-point games in NBA history with 436 👑 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/9EXV4kmNm1 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 30, 2018

Clippers 133 (15-6), Kings 121 (10-11)

A tight contest in Sacramento saw the Clippers pull away late in the fourth quarter, their ninth win in their last ten games. Tobias Harris (28 points) and Montrezl Harrell (24 points) led L.A. to the win with scoring and hustle. Kings rookie Marvin Bagley left the game with back tightness and did not return.

