Post Up: Kyrie Irving Comes Up Clutch, Leads Celtics to Win

Raptors 116 (12-4), Celtics 123 (9-6)

Kyrie Irving put on a show in the fourth quarter and overtime, scoring 23 of his 43 points down the stretch. Irving added 11 assists while teammate Jayson Tatum contributed 21 points. Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 31 points.

Clutch Kyrie always puts on a show 🔥🔥 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/tUU1BXEsm3 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 17, 2018

Jazz 107 (7-8), 76ers 113 (10-7)

Jimmy Butler made his home debut in Philly to incredible fanfare. He delivered, though, with 28 points (on 12-15 shooting), seven assists and a win. Donovan Mitchell didn’t go down without a fight, finishing with 31 points.

Bulls 104 (4-12), Bucks 123 (11-4)

The Bucks’ star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 23 points, but Eric Bledsoe led the way with 25 of his own. Jabari Parker’s return to Milwaukee saw him lead the Bulls in scoring with 21 points.

Heat 91 (6-9), Pacers 99 (9-6)

While Victor Oladipo only managed eight points, Tyreke Evans came up huge with 23 points off of the bench. Domantas Sabonis continued his strong season with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Josh Richardson led Miami with 28 points.

Tyreke's got it going tonight 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mHRtES8Yxg — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 17, 2018

Nets 115 (7-9), Wizards 104 (5-10)

Guards D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie combined for 48 points and 14 assists to lead their team to the win. Dwight Howard held down the middle for Washington, registering 25 points and 17 rebounds.

Kings 104 (8-7), Grizzlies 112 (9-5)

Rookie Jarren Jackson Jr. had a coming out party of sorts with a career-high 27 points. In addition, Marc Gasol set the franchise record for rebounds by surpassing Zach Randolph’s franchise mark. De’Aaron Fox posted a double-double (23 points, 10 assists) in the loss.

. @marcgasol has now passed ZBO for our all-time leader in rebounds. Here's the record breaking rebound. Rebound #5,613 pic.twitter.com/02AkqCPfwP — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 17, 2018

Blazers 96 (10-5), Timberwolves 112 (7-9)

The Wolves improved to 3-0 in the post-Jimmy Butler era by cooling the red-hot Blazers. Every Minnesota starter scored in double-digits, with Andrew Wiggins’ 23 points leading the way. CJ McCollum led Portland with 18 points.

Knicks 124 (4-12), Pelicans 129 (8-7)

Anthony Davis had yet another monster night, this time posting 43 points and 17 rebounds in the win. Jrue Holiday added a double-double (24 points, 10 assists) for New Orleans as well. Tim Hardaway posted 30 points for New York in the loss.

