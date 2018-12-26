Post Up: Kyrie Irving Delivers in the Clutch on Christmas Day 🎁

Milwaukee Bucks 109 (23-10), Knicks 95 (9-26)

To kick off the NBA’s Christmas slate of games, the Bucks got their sweet revenge after losing to the Knicks 134-136 in an overtime thriller at the Garden on December 1st.

Unfortunately, we were not treated to a Giannis-Mario Hezonja rematch (Hezonja picked up a DNP.) But the Greek Freak still dazzled under the bright Christmas lights, stuffing the stat sheet with 30 points, 14 boards, four steals and two blocks, making him the first Buck to score 30 points on Christmas since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

For the struggling Knicks, who have won only one of their past 11 games, rookie Kevin Knox led the way with 21 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder 109 (21-12), Houston Rockets 113 (18-15)

In a highly anticipated matchup between the previous two MVPs, Rockets vs. Thunder did not disappoint. After trailing for the majority of the game, Houston pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring OKC 27-21.

James Harden put the team on his back, scoring 41 points, which was the most ever for a Houston Rocket on Christmas. It is Harden’s seventh game in a row in which he has dropped more than 30 points. Center Clint Capela also chipped in with a strong double-double, featuring a monstrous 23 rebounds.

For the Thunder, Paul George continued his stellar season with another superb performance, putting up 28 points, 14 rebounds and three steals while his co-star Russell Westbrook was within reach of yet another triple double (21-9-9).

Celtics 121 (20-13), Sixers 114 (22-13)

Down two with less than 30 seconds left in the game, Kyrie Irving took matters into his own hands, dancing through the lane with Jimmy Butler guarding him as his jumper tied the game at 108 to send the game to overtime.

In OT, Irving hit clutch back-to-back three-pointers to cap off his 40-point performance. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Morris scored 23 each for Boston, and Terry Rozier contributed 10 of his own off the bench.

The C’s now lead the season series against the Sixers 2-0.

All we want for Christmas are some 1s like Kyrie Irving. 🔥 (via @celtics) pic.twitter.com/FgDdSSRGlr — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 26, 2018

Lakers 127 (20-14), Warriors 101 (23-12)

LeBron James said he “felt a pop” in his groin and left the midway through the third quarter. It felt like the Warriors would take over from that point, but instead the Lakers stood their ground and came out with a blowout road win.

It was in large part due to Rajon Rondo’s steadying hand when James left the game; the former finished with 15 points and 10 assists, doing most of his damage as the Warriors tried to break through the Laker lead.

James after the game played off the injury as it was diagnosed as a “slight groin strain.”

Air guitar Lance is a BIG mood (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/saENUpBdzL — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 26, 2018

Blazers 96 (19-15), Jazz 117 (17-8)

While the game was tied coming out of the first quarter, it became Utah’s in the second and Portland never caught up. Seven Jazz players scored in double digits, led by Donovan Mitchell’s 19 points.

Rudy Gobert delivered on both ends of the court, contributing a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds, along with seven blocks.

Damian Lillard scored 20 points in the loss.

