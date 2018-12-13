Celtics 130 (17-10), Wizards 125 (11-17)

Kyrie Irving put on a show in Washington. Bradley Beal was able to force overtime, but that’s when Uncle Drew went to work, scoring 12 of his 37 points. He hit two incredibly clutch shots that made sure Boston would walk out with the win.

Kyrie Irving was ready to go home (via @celtics) pic.twitter.com/QcGTUMOtLa — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 13, 2018

Pistons 107 (13-13), Hornets 108 (14-13)

Charlotte entered the fourth quarter down by 11 points, but they came all the way back to tie it at 106 with the ball. As Kemba Walker stayed calm at the top of the key, he drew the Detroit defense in, leaving Jeremy Lamb open to hit the game-winning 3-pointer. Walker led his team with 31 points, adding nine assists and eight rebounds.

Knicks 106 (8-21), Cavaliers 113 (7-21)

The return of Matthew Dellavedova was a joyous occasion topped off by a win. Delly had 15 points in his re-debut in a Cavs jersey. Jordan Clarkson led Cleveland in scoring with 28 points.

Bucks 97 (18-9), Pacers 113 (18-10)

This clash of two top Eastern Conference teams was dominated by Indiana. Milwaukee never held the lead, with the Pacers leading comfortably all the way to the win. Six Pacers scored in double digits, led by Thaddeus Young’s 25.

Vic: "I love this game, I love playing out here, playing with my teammates." Meanwhile, Myles Turner adds how important Vic's return to the @Pacers is: "I tell you one thing, the East is in trouble now." pic.twitter.com/Psn5lDHyc7 — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) December 13, 2018

Nets 127 (11-18), 76ers 124 (19-10)

Spencer Dinwiddie was the difference in Philly, dropping a career-high 39 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field (13-of-14 from the line). Joel Embiid put in 33 points and 17 rebounds in the loss.

Blazers 83 (15-13), Grizzlies 92 (16-11)

Portland pulled the game to 79-78 with about five minutes left, but then Memphis ripped off a run that made the game 92-78 and had the win secured with about a minute left. Mike Conley paced the Grizzlies with 23 points; CJ McCollum had 40 points for the Blazers.

JAREN

JACKSON

JR

FORRRRRRRRRRRR

THREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/a1wV70iwdV — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 13, 2018

Thunder 114 (17-9), Pelicans 118 (15-15)

Anthony Davis put in yet another ridiculous effort, this time a season-high 44 points and 18 rebounds in the gutsy win. Julius Randle continued a string of strong performances with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Paul George contributed 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for OKC.

Anthony Davis drops a season-high 44 PTS and pulls down 18 REB in the @PelicansNBA win over OKC! #doitBIG pic.twitter.com/YIjLgWPZ4q — NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2018

Hawks 107 (6-21), Mavericks 114 (15-11)

Two of the prized possessions from the 2018 NBA Draft, Luka Doncic and Trae Young, squared off in Dallas. Each scored 24 points and each had a double-double (10 rebounds for Doncic, 10 assists for Young). Dallas, however, took control in the fourth quarter to notch another win.

Heat 84 (11-16), Jazz 111 (14-15)

Utah led this one from start to finish, stretching their led to as large as 42 points at one point. They were helped from some hot 3-point shooting (16-of-32) as a whole. Donovan Mitchell led the team with 21 points.

Timberwolves 130 (13-15), Kings 141 (15-12)

Sacramento enjoyed the hot hand from beyond the arc, breaking a franchise record for most made threes in a game with 19. Nemanja Bjelica led the team with 25 points on 4-of-9 shooting from deep. Buddy Hield added 20 points on 5-of-8 shooting on threes.

Raptors 113 (23-7), Warriors 93 (19-10)

It was no Kawhi Leonard, no problem for Toronto in Golden State. Leonard missed the game due to a hip injury, but the Raptors had five double-digit scorers that helped make up for his scoring punch. Kyle Lowry steadied his team with 23 points and 12 assists. Kevin Durant put in 30 points for the Warriors.

Bless you, Jack Armstrong 👎🏽 pic.twitter.com/bvA8uSI7Qe — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 13, 2018

