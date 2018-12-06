Post Up: Paul George Drops 47 Points and Hits the GAME-WINNER 🎯

Thunder 114 (16-7), Nets 112 (8-18)

Paul George is a bad man. With just seconds remaining, and after mounting a furious comeback, George nailed a 3-pointer from the wing that put OKC up for good. The Nets at one point held a 23-point lead before George and co. got back in it. PG13 ended the game with 47 points (25 alone came in the fourth quarter).

76ers 102 (17-9), Raptors 113 (21-5)

The potential Eastern Conference Finals preview lived up to the hype. Kawhi Leonard (36 points, nine rebounds) and Jonas Valanciunas (26 points, eight rebounds) stepped up as Toronto claimed the win. Jimmy Butler hung 38 on the Raptors in the loss.

Watching Kawhi go to work is so fun, man (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/e9EYGyCG6s — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 6, 2018

Spurs 113 (11-14), Lakers 121 (15-9)

LeBron James and the Lakers came storming back in the fourth quarter after the Spurs’ lead slowly slipped through their hands. At one point in the fourth quarter James scored 14 straight points; he finished with 42. The Lakers lost Brandon Ingram to a left ankle sprain, who did not appear in the second half.

Warriors 129 (17-9), Cavaliers 105 (5-19)

Things were different this time for two teams very familiar with each other. The game marked the first since 2014 that didn’t feature LeBron James. Steph Curry did his normal lights-out shooting, notching 42 points on 9-for-14 shooting from 3-point land in the win.

4-5 on threes in the first quarter? Steph's feelin' it 🔥 📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/yqE0wa4mOK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 6, 2018

Nuggets 124 (17-7), Magic 118 (12-13)

Terrence Ross came up clutch and pushed the game to overtime thanks to his late 3-point shot, but Denver closed it out in the extra period. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets in scoring with 31 points. Evan Fournier paced the Magic with 26 points in the loss.

Wizards 131 (11-14), Hawks 117 (5-20)

John Wall missed the game due to personal reasons, but that let Bradley Beal become the clear No. 1 option for the night. Beal delivered with 36 points and nine assists in the win. The Hawks’ John Collins scored 26 points on 70 percent shooting from the field.

🎥 BRADLEY BEAL HIGHLIGHTS 🎥@RealDealBeal23 went for a season-high 36 points to go along with 9 assists in tonight's win!#WizHawks | #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/WUsYKbtDOT — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 6, 2018

Clippers 86 (16-8), Grizzlies 96 (14-9)

The Clippers entered the night in a tie for the No. 1 seed in the West, but with their loss and Denver’s win they have been unseated from the top spot. Mike Conley paced Memphis with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The game also marked Joakim Noah’s debut for the Grizzlies.

Pistons 92 (13-9), Bucks 115 (16-7)

Milwaukee took down Detroit with a balanced attack, as six players hit double-digit scoring. Star Giannis Antetokounmpo only had 15 points, but that included a vicious dunk on Blake Griffin. Eric Bledsoe led the team with 27 points.

Hornets 104 (11-13), Timberwolves 121 (13-12)

The pairing of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins proved too much to overcome, with the pair scoring 35 points and 26 points, respectively. Robert Covington (17 points) and Derrick Rose (16 points) provided support as well. Jeremy Lamb and Nic Batum each scored 18 for Charlotte.

"THAT'S HOW WE EAT!" "THAT'S HOW WE EAT!" 🍽🍽🍽🍽🍽🍽🍽🍽🍽🍽🍽🍽🍽 pic.twitter.com/s5JCcOn7zO — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 6, 2018

Mavericks 106 (12-11), Pelicans 132 (13-13)

Dallas came into the game riding high after a clutch win over the Trail Blazers, but New Orleans’ high-powered attack overwhelmed them. Anthony Davis had 27 points, nine assists and four rebounds, but Julius Randle also impressed with 27 points and 18 rebounds.

RELATED:

Paul George: ‘We’ve Got the Chemistry’ to Contend