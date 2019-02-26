Post Up: Trae Young Drops 36, Boogie Cousins Scores Season-High

Warriors 121 (43-17), Hornets 110 (28-32)

DeMarcus Cousins scored a season-high 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting and added 11 boards and three blocks as Golden State took care of business in Queen City.

Cody Zeller led all players with 28 points on 13-for-14 shooting from the field.

Season-high 24 for Boogie tonight. The final Infinity Stone is falling into place. (via @nbatv) pic.twitter.com/5Mnk88KnzT — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 26, 2019

Trail Blazers 123 (37-23), Cavaliers 110 (14-47)

The Trail Blazers scored 71 first half points in a game that was never really close as CJ McCollum scored 35 points on a scorching 7-for-8 shooting night from deep.

Cedi Osman was a bright spot for the Cavs, scoring a team-high 27.

Pacers 109 (40-21), Pistons 113 (29-30)

Blake Griffin’s triple-double (20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) led the way as the Pistons won their third game in a row. Andre Drummond had game-highs in points (26), rebounds (16) and blocks (3).

Suns 124 (12-50), Heat 121 (26-33)

The Suns snapped a 17-game losing streak as seven players chipped in double-digit points in South Beach — Devin Booker’s 20 led the way. The Suns outscored the Heat 72-58 in the second half to complete the comeback victory.

Hassan Whiteside had 29 points and 11 boards for Miami.

Nah Dwyane Wade is still too much of a bucket to retire (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/i1rn96GuJa — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 26, 2019

The impact he’s had on this game and my life will never be forgotten. Thank you @DwyaneWade. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/AgWYRnnnXT — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) February 26, 2019

Bucks 117 (46-14), Bulls 106 (16-45)

Lauri Markkanen and Robin Lopez each scored 26 for Chicago to lead all scorers, but the Bucks’ collective effort without Giannis Antetokounmpo was too much to defeat.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 22 points and had a +25 plus-minus in 25 minutes of work for Milwaukee.

Hawks 111 (20-41), Rockets 119 (35-25)

The cellar-dwelling Hawks threw everything they had at the Rockets after falling behind early Trae Young scored a career-high 36 on 8-for-12 shooting from deep and dropped eight dimes.

James Harden’s streak of 32 straight games with at least 30 points came to an end as he scored 28 points on 7-for-21 shooting from the field. Chris Paul scored 20 for Houston.

The Beard’s 32-game streak was made up of straight greatness. 📊 pic.twitter.com/QgDQInAITr — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 26, 2019

Mavericks 112 (26-34), Clippers 121 (34-28)

Luka Doncic had 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 dimes as the Mavericks fell short in Los Angeles. Montrezl Harrell (32 points, 14-for-17 shooting) and Lou Williams (21 points, 10 assists) led the way off the pine for the Clippers.

Trezz really dunked 6️⃣ times in the first half of this Clippers game. Dude’s about it. (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/rO8mzAFIRa — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 26, 2019

76ers 111 (39-22), Pelicans 110 (27-35)

Tobias Harris continued to shine for his new squad, clocking out with 29 points on 10-for-16 shooting with 10 rebounds. Anthony Davis scored 18 points and three blocks in 21 minutes.

Ayooo Ben Simmons is smooth asl in transition 🔥 (via @nbatv) pic.twitter.com/KEsmTXixEf — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 26, 2019

Lakers 105 (29-31), Grizzlies 110 (24-38)

The Lakers fell to 2-6 in the month of February as Mike Conley’s 30-piece led a shorthanded Grizzlies squad to a win at the FedEx Forum. Newly acquired Jonas Valanciunas added 20 points, 13 boards and two blocks in 25 minutes of work for Memphis.

LeBron James had 24 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals. Kyle Kuzma (22 points, 9-for-15 shooting) and Brandon Ingram (32 points, 12-for-18 shooting) turned in strong offensive performances for Los Angeles.

Peep the Grizzlies’ bench after this crossover tho 😅 (via @memgrizz) pic.twitter.com/pXtDOjAExO — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 26, 2019

Kings 105 (31-29), Timberwolves 112 (29-31)

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 34 points and grabbed 21 boards in his first game since a car accident forced him to miss two games of action. Derrick Rose scored 20 points off the pine as the Timberwolves made the race for the 8-seed in the Western Conference a bit more interesting.

Did NOT know KAT had that in his bag (via @nbatv) pic.twitter.com/ZajzZDebQ8 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 26, 2019

Spurs 85 (33-29), Nets 101 (32-30)

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge combined to score 49 points on 21-for-35 shooting, but it wasn’t enough as the rest of the Spurs shot just 34.4 percent from the field and just 4-for-23 from deep.

D’Angelo Russell scored a team-high 23 points and dropped eight dimes for Brooklyn while his All-Star Weekend companion Joe Harris scored 15 on 5-for-6 shooting from 3.