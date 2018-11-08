Post Up: Headband LeBron James Leads Lakers to Close Win

Timberwolves 110 (4-8), Lakers 114 (5-6)

Once LeBron James put on the headband, you knew the game was going to be different. James helped the Lakers fend off the Wolves’ late comeback — led by Derrick Rose‘s two clutch buckets — finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Rose had 31 points and came up huge down the stretch, but ultimately fell just short.

Raptors 114 (11-1), Kings 105 (6-5)

Kawhi Leonard returned from his ankle injury in style. He led Toronto with 25 points and added 11 rebounds. Serge Ibaka continues to build on a career season, putting in 14 points and 14 rebounds as well. Willie Cauley-Stein and Buddy Hield each had 24 points in the loss, but it was an encouraging showing from the Kings’ young core.

76ers 100 (7-5), Pacers 94 (7-5)

The Pacers wouldn’t go away in this battle of top Eastern Conference teams, but the 76ers were able to hold off their comeback attempts. Joel Embiid (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Ben Simmons (16 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists) led their team to the win. Victor Oladipo’s 36-point effort came up just short despite 24 first-half points.

Mavericks 102 (3-8), Jazz 117 (5-6)

Donovan Mitchell had been dealing with a hamstring injury over the last couple of games, but he made the most of his return, dunking anything and everything. He notched 23 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Rookie Luka Doncic scored 24 points for Dallas.

This Donovan Mitchell dunk in those jerseys 🔥🔥🔥 (via @utahjazz) pic.twitter.com/Yah2KSguc8 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 8, 2018

Pistons 103 (5-5), Magic 96 (4-7)

The Pistons’ frontcourt duo of Blake Griffin (20 points, five rebounds) and Andre Drummond (23 points, 19 rebounds) was the difference in Orlando. Evan Fournier continued a hot stretch of play with 27 points in 31 minutes.

Blake dropped 'em on the pick, then got the poster dunk. He's a monster this year (via @DetroitPistons) pic.twitter.com/L10eYdv4vR — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 8, 2018

Knicks 112 (4-8), Hawks 107 (3-8)

The Knicks and Hawks played neck and neck for the majority of the game, each side unable to pull away easily. But Tim Hardaway Jr.’s 34 points paced New York to the win against his former team. Omari Spellman led Atlanta in scoring with 18 points.

We got a man down thanks to Allonzo Trier 😳 (via @nyknicks) pic.twitter.com/i2L9iLxv0c — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 8, 2018

Spurs 88 (6-4), Heat 95 (5-5)

Hassan Whiteside made his presence felt in Miami. The big man registered eight blocks in the first half alone; he eventually finished with nine blocks, along with a double-double (29 points, 20 rebounds). Patty Mills dropped 20 points off the bench for San Antonio.

EIGHT blocks for Hassan Whiteside at *halftime*. He's got a triple-double in sight with 18 points and 14 rebounds already (via @MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/oYq7NVOWzW — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 8, 2018

Nuggets 87 (9-2), Grizzlies 89 (6-4)

Nikola Jokic didn’t attempt a single field goal until the last shot of the game, a three-pointer for the win, but he missed. The loss was only Denver’s second on the season. Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. impressed for Memphis, notching 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Bulls 98 (3-9), Pelicans 107 (5-6)

There is no stop for Anthony Davis. The big man posted 32 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists on the night. Teammate Jrue Holiday got close to a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Zach LaVine had 22 points in the loss.

Thunder 95 (6-4), Cavaliers 86 (1-10)

Dennis Schroder stepped up huge in the absence of Russell Westbrook, posting 28 points and seven rebounds in the win. Collin Sexton got his first start of the season and of his career, registering 15 points.

