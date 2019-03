Vernon Carey Jr and Scottie Barnes are one of the most imposing one-two punches in the nation, and they’ve been showing out all season in front of NBA stars.

Yesterday was no different, as Heat center Bam Adebayo dropped by to watch these two youngsters go to work.

Carey Jr has committed to Duke, while Barnes has another year left of high school.

