‘Chi-Town’ Doc Starring Keifer Sykes Is a Can’t-Miss Hoops Film 🎥

by February 19, 2019
165

The award-winning documentary film, Chi-Town, follows Keifer Sykes on his improbable journey from Chicago’s West Side to the pros.

The 6-foot guard first appears as a young hooper at Marshall (IL) High, working hard for a chance to play in the NBA. Punctuated by personal loss, debilitating injury and tragic violence, Sykes’ journey is all but easy.

The unique, behind-the-scenes look illustrates what it really takes to make it as a basketball player in one of America’s most dangerous cities.

Chi-Town is available for purchase and rent on iTunes. Download your copy here.

