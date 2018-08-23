Joey Crawford Sought Therapy After Infamous Tim Duncan Ejection

Former NBA referee Joey Crawford sought therapy following one of the most infamous ejections in League history.

David Stern, the commissioner at the time, suspended Crawford for the remainder of the season—and the playoffs—and ordered him to meet with a sports psychologist after he booted Tim Duncan from a game for essentially laughing at him from the bench.

It isn't easy to be a ref. Jackie MacMullan goes inside the good, the bad and the ugly of being an NBA referee: https://t.co/NGhGQHVJ9K pic.twitter.com/FSLiWrYmkO — ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2018

Crawford, 66, retired two years ago and says the relationship he developed with Dr. Joel Fish saved his career.

