Joey Crawford Sought Therapy After Infamous Tim Duncan Ejection

by August 23, 2018
2,437

Former NBA referee Joey Crawford sought therapy following one of the most infamous ejections in League history.

David Stern, the commissioner at the time, suspended Crawford for the remainder of the season—and the playoffs—and ordered him to meet with a sports psychologist after he booted Tim Duncan from a game for essentially laughing at him from the bench.

Crawford, 66, retired two years ago and says the relationship he developed with Dr. Joel Fish saved his career.

Per ESPN:

“The Duncan incident was in 2007. Duncan was sitting on the bench laughing. And I threw him. That laugh bothered me. I thought it was incredibly disrespectful. But I knew the minute it happened I was gonna be in trouble.

“[The suspension] was a big deal. It really shook me. That’s when I realized, ‘I gotta do something about this.’ I had to talk to a professional to help me deal with all the anger.

“Stern suspended me for the rest of the season. I thought there was a good chance my career might be over. Stern orders me to go see a Park Avenue psychiatrist. He tells me to go twice — two hours each session. This guy is going to make a determination on whether I’m crazy or not. I go up, and I’m scared to death. I’ve already been fined $100,000. I’m in a suit, and I’ve got sweat all the way down to my belt. So, this psychiatrist didn’t know a basketball from a volleyball. After two hours, he says, ‘OK, we’re all done.’ I said, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa! I’m supposed to come another day for another couple of hours. Have you already decided I’m crazy?’ He said, ‘You’re not nuts.’ I said, ‘Well, what am I? What’s my problem?’ He said, ‘You’re overly passionate about your job.’ I thought, ‘OK, I can live with that diagnosis!’

“The problem was my aggression. I took it to the ninth degree. I was too wrapped up in it.”

    
You Might Also Like
manu ginobili retirement
NBA

Report: Manu Ginobili Seriously Considering Retirement

1 day ago
1,497
NBA

Tony Parker: ‘I Will Retire as a Spurs Player’

1 day ago
2,519
The Magazine

More Than a Hooper: Lonnie Walker IV Is The World’s Most Interesting Rookie

2 days ago
11,322
NBA

Report: Raptors Hiring Spurs Staffer and Kawhi Leonard Friend

2 days ago
2,505
NBA

Rudy Gay: ‘I Feel Athletic Again’

3 days ago
3,815
NBA

Kawhi Leonard Says Thank You to San Antonio

2 weeks ago
1,504
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

The SLAM Legend of the Week: Stephen Jackson

1 hour ago
93

Joey Crawford Sought Therapy After Infamous Tim Duncan Ejection

3 hours ago
2,437

Check out All of Kobe Bryant’s Iconic SLAM Covers 🐍

4 hours ago
302

Jayson Tatum: ‘I Definitely Have Gotten a Lot Stronger’

7 hours ago
1,688

PJ Tucker: Carmelo Anthony to ‘Fit Right in’ Houston

11 hours ago
2,811