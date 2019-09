De’Aaron Fox is doing it his way. In a first-of-its-kind move, Fox hired his inner circle to help manage the different aspects of his life.

From hiring his childhood friend, Reno Dupor, as his personal assistant to his trainer, Chris Gaston, to be his agent, Fox is setting the new standard for athletes.

Check out Swipa’s episode of SLAM Day in the Life above!

RELATED: De’Aaron Fox Is The FUTURE of the Kings! FIBA World Cup Highlights