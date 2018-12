When five-star guard Anthony Edwards reclassified from 2020 to 2019, he immediately became a top-ranked player in the senior class.

Showcase a grown-man game, Edwards went off for 41 points in Holy Spirit (GA) Prep’s 85-73 win over Archbishop Carroll (DC) at the National Hoopfest on Friday.

