Gilbert Arenas has been out of the League for four years, but he’s still a walking hibachi on the court.

After Nick Young challenged him to a shooting contest, Arenas pulled up at the gym with a 100 large and proceeded to knock down 95 out of 100 shots!

Too bad Swaggy didn’t show…

“Now y’all see why I didn’t like passing the ball,” Gil wrote on Instagram. “I’m a walking hot spot.”

