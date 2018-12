IMG Academy flew into DC for the National Hoopfest and faced off against national powerhouse, DeMatha Catholic. Both teams were undefeated going in and the home court advantage for DeMatha definitely played a part in the game.

There are few teams who can actually put Noah Farrakhan, Josh Green, Jaden Springer, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Armando Bacot to the test, but DeMatha proved to be one of them. Peep the highlights above.