Ja Morant Drops 3rd Triple-Double of his College Career!

Murray State sophomore sensation Ja Morant is consistently putting up monster stateliness while leading his squad to an excellent 24-4 record.

In a 71-52 win against Morehead State on Thursday, Morant dropped a clean 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in only 30 minutes.

Morant’s story is truly amazing, and it’s only just the beginning. The only reason he’s on Murray State right now is one of their assistants spotted him playing pickup during a recruiting trip to scout another player.

Morant is expected to declare for the NBA draft, where he is currently slotted as a consensus top five pick.

Morant is averaging 24 points, 10.3 assists, 1.9 steals and over 50 percent from the field on the season.

Check out below some of his other masterful performances this season.

