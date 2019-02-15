Ja Morant Silences HOSTILE Crowd at Austin Peay

Ja Morant has been on a tear all season, and his Murray State squad just picked up their biggest win of the season against Austin Peay on Thursday. Both teams were 10-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference before the big game.

The result was a barn burner, with Murray State narrowly winning 73-71. Morant put up another impressive stat line, scoring 32 points, dishing out 7 assists and grabbing 6 rebounds (see video above).

Murray State now sports a record of 20-4, with potentially the best point guard in the nation at the helm. Can they make noise in March Madness? Anything is possible.

Feast your eyes on more Ja highlights below:

