Jaelen House and Shadow Mountain (AZ) HS captured its fourth-straight state title after defeating Glendale Deer Valley, 64-38, this past weekend.

The Mike Bibby-led squad is continuing to solidify themselves as one of the top programs in the nation. With the success over the last couple years, is Shadow Mountain the best team in Arizona?

The Matadors were about business since they first stepped on the court back in November.