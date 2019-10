Jimma Gatwech came out to Brooklyn this weekend to compete in a PUMA Dunk Contest against pro dunkers Chris Staples, Brandon “Werm” LaCue and Jordan Southerland for the chance at a $25K grand prize.

Held on a barge on the East River, the first-of-its-kind dunk show was a unique experience for all dunkers involved. Be sure to catch all the highlights in the video above!

