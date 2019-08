The SLAM Summer Classic started off with a bang on Friday! The one-on-one competition and dunk contest were both filled with a ton of highlights.

Zion Harmon, Terrence Clarke, Noah Farrakhan and Jalen Green all put on a show in the dunk contest, but Jimma Gatwech stole the spotlight with his creativity and crazy hops!

Stay tuned for more content from the SLAM Summer Classic!

