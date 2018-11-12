LaMelo Ball Drops 20 & 13 in SPIRE Debut! 🅱️🅱️🅱️ | SLAM Highlights

by November 12, 2018
119

It’s official, LaMelo Ball is back playing high school basketball for SPIRE Institute (OH).

In his season debut—a 96-86 scrimmage victory over The Hill (PA) School—LaMelo finished with 21 points, 13 assists and 5 rebounds.

Senior guard Rocket Watts, finished with 38 points.

RELATED:
LaMelo Ball is Returning To High School, Plans To Enroll at SPIRE Institute in Ohio

  
You Might Also Like
lamelo slam newsletter
Newsletter

SLAM Newsletter: LaMelo Ball Is RETURNING to High School

4 days ago
College & High School

LaMelo Ball is Returning To High School, Plans To Enroll at SPIRE Institute in Ohio

6 days ago
112,032
Lonzo Ball
NBA

Three Reasons Why 🅱️🅱️🅱️ Matters

2 months ago
20,015
High School

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball Combine for 92, Win First-Ever JBA Championship 🏆

3 months ago
13,535
International

LaVar Ball Says Poland’s Asseco Gdynia Could Be ‘Next Move’ For LaMelo 🇵🇱

6 months ago
4,744
High School

LaMelo Ball Will Join The JBA League This Summer

6 months ago
29,096
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
lamelo ball spire

LaMelo Ball Drops 20 & 13 in SPIRE Debut! 🅱️🅱️🅱️ | SLAM Highlights

1 hour ago
119

Report: Pelicans, Wizards, Heat Expressed Interest in Jimmy Butler Deal

2 hours ago
899

Kyle Kuzma Talks Favorite Jerseys, Playing with LeBron James and More

2 hours ago
1,504
oak hill moravian

Cole Anthony & Oak Hill Get Tested in HEATED Matchup! 😤 | SLAM Highlights

3 hours ago
49

DeMar DeRozan Details the Moment He Found Out About Trade to San Antonio

3 hours ago
1,356