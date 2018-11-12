LaMelo Ball Drops 20 & 13 in SPIRE Debut! 🅱️🅱️🅱️ | SLAM Highlights

It’s official, LaMelo Ball is back playing high school basketball for SPIRE Institute (OH).

In his season debut—a 96-86 scrimmage victory over The Hill (PA) School—LaMelo finished with 21 points, 13 assists and 5 rebounds.

Senior guard Rocket Watts, finished with 38 points.

RT if you're hyped to see Melo Ball back in high school!🔥 @MELOD1P 🎥: https://t.co/ah3xIJrWtO pic.twitter.com/5YDQvBoECt — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) November 11, 2018

