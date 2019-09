LBoogz flew across the country in his tie-dye suit to hang with the best high school players in the country at the SLAM Summer Classic.

We bumped Dreams & Nightmares, met NYC’s realest hoop fans and tried to find L his hooper wife. Watch the video above for the full LBoogz-in-NYC experience!

