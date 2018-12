Most high schools are lucky to have one, maybe two nationally ranked players on their squad.

But IMG Academy is just different.

Between the classes of 2019 and 2020, the exclusive prep school boasts seven nationally ranked players.

At the 2:35 mark in the video, feast your eyes on 2020 PG Noah Farrakhan as he stuffs in an absolutely disrespectful slam dunk in transition.

