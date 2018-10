Cole Anthony and Oak Hill Academy were back in action this weekend as they defeated Faith Academy, 101-43.

Big man Kofi Cockburn dominated the paint for the Warriors, and junior shooting guard Cameron Thomas contributed consistent scoring throughout the contest.

SWATTED πŸ™ πŸ½β€β™‚οΈ Cole Anthony and Cam Thomas are menaces on both ends of the floor 😀 pic.twitter.com/6wBLl8kWjn — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) October 27, 2018

