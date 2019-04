This past season, Rocket Watts proved to be one of the coldest perimeter shooters in high school basketball.

The 6-2 guard from Detroit teamed up with LaMelo Ball at SPIRE Institute to form one of the most entertaining backcourts in the country.

Check out his top plays from his senior year in the video above. Michigan State got a cold-blooded scorer!

