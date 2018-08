Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook made their way to Los Angeles on Monday to join the Rico Hines Open Run at UCLA.

Paul George, Buddy Hied, Jordan Bell, Kevon Looney, Fred VanVleet and others were also in attendance.

The three MVPs reunited earlier this summer in the Team USA minicamp in Las Vegas last month.

RELATED:

Durant, Westbrook, Harden REUNITE at Team USA Camp πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ