Sharife Cooper led McEachern (GA) High to a pristine 32-0 record and a state championship this season. To top off his magical year, Cooper was named Georgia’s Gatorade Player of the Year, making him he first junior since Derrick Favors (2008) to receive the prestigious award.

Cooper has averaged 27.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.3 steals per game. He’ll also be attending USA Basketball’s National Mini-Camp later this month in Minneapolis.

