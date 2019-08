This year’s SLAM Summer Classic was legendary! Dyckman Park was filled up to the point where people were on rooftops watching the game.

Bronx native JuJu Murray stole the show, dropping 30 points and winning the MVP. Thank you NYC for showing out! This was for you #SLAMFAM.

Peep the full recap of the SLAM Summer Classic, Vol 2 above!

