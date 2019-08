Atlanta Hawks duo Trae Young and John Collins made their presence known while training with USA Basketball in Las Vegas earlier this month.

After practicing two days, Trae withdrew because of an eye issue but looked sharp in his sessions. Collins captured his moment in the Blue vs White game, scoring 12 points and grabbing 8 rebounds in 20 minutes of action.

Peep the Hawks duo in action with USA Basketball in the video above!

