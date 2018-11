Duke freshman Zion Williamson is NOT FAIR.

The athletic forward is averaging 27.5 points (on 82 percent shooting), 11.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks through the first two games of the season. Peep his highlights from each outing below:

28 points (on 11/13) and 7 rebounds in a 118-84 win over Kentucky:

27 points (on 11/14), 16 rebounds and 6 blocks in a 94-72 win over Army:

UNSTOPPABLE. Keep showing out, Zion!

RELATED

Steve Kerr on Zion Williamson: Apparently LeBron Wasn’t β€˜A One Shot Deal’