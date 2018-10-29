Fits of the Week: Russell Westbrook is Making Overalls Cool Again 🌊

by October 29, 2018
619

PJ Tucker, Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder, Jeff Green and Mo Bamba filled out the first-ever @LeagueFits Top 5 best-dressed hoopers of the week (Oct. 19 – Oct. 25). PJ took this week’s crown with bold cheetah-inspired coordination while the Brodie’s one-of-a-kind sneaker choice mixed with overalls landed him at a close second. Westbrook and Tucker were both All-Drip First Team members last season.

Kyle Kuzma, last year’s All-Drip Rookie of the Year, made an appearance in the “Best of the Rest” with All-Drip Second Team member and #DadDrip king LeBron James.

The Washington Wizards (John Wall, Kelly Oubre Jr., Green) and the Los Angeles Lakers (James, Kuzma, Michael Beasley) had the most players on this week’s Fits of the Week, with each squad having three representatives.

To keep up with the NBA’s Survival of the Fitted, follow @LeagueFits on Instagram 💧

                   
