Fits of the Week: Russell Westbrook is Making Overalls Cool Again 🌊

PJ Tucker, Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder, Jeff Green and Mo Bamba filled out the first-ever @LeagueFits Top 5 best-dressed hoopers of the week (Oct. 19 – Oct. 25). PJ took this week’s crown with bold cheetah-inspired coordination while the Brodie’s one-of-a-kind sneaker choice mixed with overalls landed him at a close second. Westbrook and Tucker were both All-Drip First Team members last season.
Kyle Kuzma, last year’s All-Drip Rookie of the Year, made an appearance in the “Best of the Rest” with All-Drip Second Team member and #DadDrip king LeBron James.
The Washington Wizards (John Wall, Kelly Oubre Jr., Green) and the Los Angeles Lakers (James, Kuzma, Michael Beasley) had the most players on this week’s Fits of the Week, with each squad having three representatives.
-
-
PJ Tucker in a Nick Fouquet hat, Louis Vuitton shirt, cheetah print bag and Jordan shoes.
-
-
Russell Westbrook in Ksubi sweatshirt and one-of-a-kind Converse x Chinatown Market sneakers.
-
-
Dennis Schroder in a Louis Vuitton shirt and LV x NIKE kicks.
-
-
Jeff Green brought out the sporty steez in a Heron Preston shirt, Off-White shoes and jacket and pants by Maison Valentino. Styled by Brand Wills.
-
-
Mo Bamba brought out the Timberland boots for his first NBA game back in the Northeast.
-
-
Lonzo Ball came through in a Saint Laurent hoodie and Gucci shoes while carrying Big Baller Brand kicks.
-
-
Jarred Vanderbilt kept it steezy with a suit, turtleneck, Louis Vuitton bag and Gucci shoes and belt.
-
-
Last season’s All-Drip rookie of the year mixed together calm colors.
-
-
Super Cool Beas in SLAM’s “Respect the Game” hoodie and Nike shoes.
-
-
LeBron James in a Rhude hoodie, Rick Owens pants, Off-White Nike Air Max 97’s and a Chrome Hearts hat.
-
-
Clint Capela in a custom suit from Gentleman’s Playbook.
-
-
Rudy Gay in a Gucci vest and Lavino pants.
-
-
Rookie Hamidou Diallo in a Kith jacket and Balenciaga kicks.
-
-
Serge Ibaka got stylish in the best #CozyBoyz look of the week.
-
-
Ian Mahinmi rocked Off-White Nike Air Max 97’s with a fur-lined denim jacket.
-
-
John Wall brought out the turtleneck and shades to match his shoulder bag.
-
-
Al-Farouq Aminu wasn’t afraid to get bold with his color selection.
-
-
Jimmy Butler in a Vivienne Westwood suit.
-
-
JR Smith came through cozy in a Homage sweater.
-
-
Tristan Thompson in a Supreme hoodie, Off-White AJ1 shoes and Vetements hat.
-
-
Thank goodness Kelly can wear J’s now. Wave Papi came through in AJ1’s with a Louis Vuitton bag.
—
To keep up with the NBA’s Survival of the Fitted, follow @LeagueFits on Instagram 💧