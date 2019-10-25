SLAM 224 Is On Sale Now 🚨

GRAB YOUR COPY OF SLAM 224

New NBA and NCAA seasons are here, and we’ve got you covered with our preview issue. SLAM 224 features big stories on the League’s coolest family (D’Angelo Russell, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns), the Pelicans exciting core (Zion Williamson, Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram), a young sharpshooter in Atlanta (Kevin Huerter) and a blossoming forward in Boston (Jaylen Brown). The mag also spotlights Oregon’s superstar Sabrina Ionescu, Duke’s freshman Wendell Moore and has early rankings of all the top squads in men’s and women’s college hoops. Pull-out poster is of Jimma Gatwech at the SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 2 and Giannis at the FIBA World Cup.

Head to our online store to cop, peep the cover stories at the links below and stay posted for more dope content over the next few weeks!

Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, D’Angelo Russell: The NBA’s Goodfellas

WELCOME TO THE PARTY: The New Orleans Pelicans Are In the Building