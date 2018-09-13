Breanna Stewart Unanimously Selected to 2018 All-WNBA First Team

Storm forward Breanna Stewart was unanimously selected to the 2018 All-WNBA First Team, the WNBA announced on Wednesday.
Stewart, 24, was also named the 2018 WNBA MVP and unanimously selected as the 2018 WNBA Finals MVP.
Joining Stewie on the All-WNBA First Team were Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne, Liz Cambage and Tiffany Hayes.
Check out the full rundown:
2018 All-WNBA First Team
Breanna Stewart, Storm
Liz Cambage, Wings
Elena Delle Donne, Mystics
Diana Taurasi, Mercury
Tiffany Hayes, Dream
2018 All-WNBA Second Team
Candace Parker, Sparks
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Wings
Maya Moore, Lynx
Brittney Griner, Mercury
Courtney Vandersloot, Sky
The 2018 All-WNBA First Team is announced!@ecambage@De11eDonne@tiphayes3@breannastewart@DianaTaurasi pic.twitter.com/ciwYb4dvb3
— WNBA (@WNBA) September 13, 2018
The 2018 All-WNBA Second Team is announced!@SkyDigg4@brittneygriner@MooreMaya@Candace_Parker@Sloot22 pic.twitter.com/p0F9d2H192
— WNBA (@WNBA) September 13, 2018
