Breanna Stewart Unanimously Selected to 2018 All-WNBA First Team

Storm forward Breanna Stewart was unanimously selected to the 2018 All-WNBA First Team, the WNBA announced on Wednesday.

Stewart, 24, was also named the 2018 WNBA MVP and unanimously selected as the 2018 WNBA Finals MVP.

Joining Stewie on the All-WNBA First Team were Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne, Liz Cambage and Tiffany Hayes.

Check out the full rundown:

2018 All-WNBA First Team

Breanna Stewart, Storm

Liz Cambage, Wings

Elena Delle Donne, Mystics

Diana Taurasi, Mercury

Tiffany Hayes, Dream

2018 All-WNBA Second Team

Candace Parker, Sparks

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Wings

Maya Moore, Lynx

Brittney Griner, Mercury

Courtney Vandersloot, Sky

RELATED:

Breanna Stewart Wins 2018 WNBA MVP