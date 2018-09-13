Breanna Stewart Unanimously Selected to 2018 All-WNBA First Team

by September 13, 2018
breanna stewart all-wnba teams

Storm forward Breanna Stewart was unanimously selected to the 2018 All-WNBA First Team, the WNBA announced on Wednesday.

Stewart, 24, was also named the 2018 WNBA MVP and unanimously selected as the 2018 WNBA Finals MVP.

Joining Stewie on the All-WNBA First Team were Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne, Liz Cambage and Tiffany Hayes.

Check out the full rundown:

2018 All-WNBA First Team

Breanna Stewart, Storm
Liz Cambage, Wings
Elena Delle Donne, Mystics
Diana Taurasi, Mercury
Tiffany Hayes, Dream

2018 All-WNBA Second Team

Candace Parker, Sparks
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Wings
Maya Moore, Lynx
Brittney Griner, Mercury
Courtney Vandersloot, Sky

