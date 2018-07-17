Liz Cambage Drops WNBA-Record 53 POINTS 💦

by July 17, 2018
168
liz cambage 53 points record

Wings center Liz Cambage set a new WNBA record with 53 points in Dallas’ 87-104 win over the Liberty on Tuesday.

In just 37 minutes, Cambage, 26, connected on a hyper-efficient 17-22 field goals, including 4-5 from downtown.

She added 10 boards and 5 blocks to complete the historic statline.

The 6-8 center broke the previous record of 51 points set by Riquna Williams during the 2013 season—when the Wings were the Tulsa Shock.

After the game, Cambage said, “I’ve had big numbers in China. I’ve had big numbers in Australia. I’ve had a lot of people say I could never have big numbers here in the WNBA.”

She continued: “So I guess this game was for y’all.”

RELATED:
Diana Taurasi: WNBA Players Need To Be Willing To Strike for Higher Pay

 
You Might Also Like
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Archives

TIDAL to Stream Tomorrow’s Liberty/Wings Game, Help with Hurricane Recovery Efforts

11 months ago
94
aerial powers
WNBA

Aerial Powers Out 4-6 Months After Hip Surgery

2 years ago
51
WNBA

Q+A: Skylar Diggins

2 years ago
587
Archives

Skylar Diggins Releases Children’s Book “The Middle School Rules of Skylar Diggins”

2 years ago
37
Glory Johnson
Archives

Dallas Wings Re-Sign Glory Johnson To Multi-Year Contract

2 years ago
41
Archives

WNBA Introduces Dallas Wings

3 years ago
65
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
liz cambage 53 points record

Liz Cambage Drops WNBA-Record 53 POINTS 💦

2 hours ago
168
jabari parker derrick rose hero

Jabari Parker: Derrick Rose Still ‘My Hero’ 🌹

4 hours ago
1,367
kawhi leonard team usa minicamp

Report: Kawhi Leonard Considering Team USA Minicamp

6 hours ago
725
ben mclemore trade kings

Report: Grizzlies Trade Ben McLemore Back To Kings

6 hours ago
984
daryl morey sixers

Report: Sixers Attempted to Hire Away Daryl Morey from Rockets

7 hours ago
374