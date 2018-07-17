Liz Cambage Drops WNBA-Record 53 POINTS 💦

Wings center Liz Cambage set a new WNBA record with 53 points in Dallas’ 87-104 win over the Liberty on Tuesday.

In just 37 minutes, Cambage, 26, connected on a hyper-efficient 17-22 field goals, including 4-5 from downtown.

She added 10 boards and 5 blocks to complete the historic statline.

The 6-8 center broke the previous record of 51 points set by Riquna Williams during the 2013 season—when the Wings were the Tulsa Shock.

Liz Cambage put up a historic stat-line today, with 53 POINTS (including 4 threes), 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks to become the record leader in most points in a single #WNBA game! Watch @ecambage make history 🔥 #WatchMeWork pic.twitter.com/9O9gPVhcUv — WNBA (@WNBA) July 17, 2018

After the game, Cambage said, “I’ve had big numbers in China. I’ve had big numbers in Australia. I’ve had a lot of people say I could never have big numbers here in the WNBA.”

She continued: “So I guess this game was for y’all.”

