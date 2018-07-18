Liz Cambage: Refs Trying To Make WNBA More ‘Ladylike’

by July 18, 2018
liz cambage wnba ladylike

A day after dropping a WNBA record 53 points in a game, Wings center Liz Cambage ripped the league’s officiating, saying the refs are trying to make the game “more ladylike.”

In a conference call on Wednesday, Cambage explained that she was recently assessed a technical foul for looking at a referee.

“It makes me feel like they’re trying to make it more ladylike, but that’s not how we play,” Cambage said. “We play like fierce women.”

Officiating issues have been a hot topic among players this season.

Cambage’s teammate Skylar Diggins-Smith tweeted about a play last week where she was assessed a technical foul for showing emotion after scoring a bucket.

Even the diplomatic Elena Delle Donne acknowledged that players have been frustrated with the refs during a conference call on Wednesday.

Dream guard Tiffany Hayes—after hitting a crazy, game-winning three against the Sun on Tuesday—declined to comment on the officiating for fear of getting suspended or fined.

