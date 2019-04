WNBA & CBS Sports Announce Multi-Year TV Partnership

The WNBA is nearly doubling its national television exposure with a multi-year deal with CBS Sports, the WNBA announced on Monday.

Beginning with the upcoming 2019 season, the CBS Sports Network will broadcast 40 WNBA games. The channel will use local broadcast feeds, reports the AP’s Doug Feinberg.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The first WNBA game broadcast on the CBS Sports Network will be the Lynx vs Sky on Saturday, May 25.

Check out the full 2019 broadcast schedule below:

2019 CBS SPORTS NETWORK WNBA SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES EASTERN)

Saturday, May 25: Minnesota at Chicago, 8 PM

Tuesday, May 28: Indiana at Connecticut, 7 PM

Wednesday, May 29: Seattle at Minnesota, 8 PM

Friday, May 31: Seattle at Atlanta, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, June 5: Chicago at Washington, 7 PM

Thursday, June 6: Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 PM

Friday, June 7: Dallas at Indiana, 7 PM

Tuesday, June 11: Washington at Connecticut, 7 PM

Thursday, June 13: Indiana at Dallas, 8 PM

Friday, June 14: Seattle at Washington, 7 PM; Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 PM



Tuesday, June 18: Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 PM

Thursday, June 20: Phoenix at Dallas, 8 PM; Washington at Las Vegas, 10 PM

Friday, June 21: Los Angeles at Seattle, 10:30 PM

Tuesday, June 25: Minnesota at Indiana, 7 PM



Thursday, June 27: Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 PM



Friday, June 28: Indiana at Phoenix, 10 PM



Saturday, June 29: Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 PM



Tuesday, July 2: Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 PM



Friday, July 5: Indiana at Dallas, 8 PM; New York at Phoenix 10 PM



Wednesday, July 10: Minnesota at Chicago, 9 PM



Friday, July 12: Dallas at Seattle, 10 PM



Saturday, July 13: Las Vegas at Washington, 7 PM



Friday, July 19: Washington at Indiana, 7 PM



Wednesday, July 31: Atlanta at Indiana, 7 PM



Thursday, Aug. 1: Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 PM



Thursday, Aug. 8: Indiana at Washington, 7 PM



Friday, Aug. 9: Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 PM; Chicago at Las Vegas, 10:30 PM



Saturday, Aug. 10: Atlanta at Indiana, 3 PM



Wednesday, Aug. 14: Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 PM



Friday, Aug. 16: Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 PM; Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 PM



Thursday, Aug. 22: Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 PM



Friday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7:30 PM



Wednesday, Sept. 4: Dallas at Connecticut, 7 PM



Thursday, Sept. 5: Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7:30 PM; Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 PM