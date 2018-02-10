Post Up: Dame Lillard Scores 50, Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler Duel

Clippers 108 (28-25), Pistons 95 (27-27)

With five straight wins since acquiring Blake Griffin, it seemed nothing could stop the Detroit Pistons–that is, until Lou Williams took over the second half as the Clippers pulled away in the fourth quarter to snap the streak. Williams scored 26 points for Los Angeles while Griffin had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Pelicans 82 (28-26), 76ers 100 (27-25)

The 76ers outscored the Pelicans 32-14 in the first quarter and never looked back as Dario Saric and Joel Embiid each scored 24 points to lead the way. Ben Simmons flirted with a triple-double, notching 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Cavaliers 123 (32-22), Hawks 107 (17-39)

The Cavaliers didn’t have use of the six players acquired during Thursday’s trade deadline day, but it didn’t matter as LeBron James set a career-record in assists in his 22-point, 18-assist and 12-rebound triple-double. Kyle Korver led all scorers with 30 points as he hit 7-of-13 from behind the arc.

Pacers 97 (31-25), Celtics 91 (40-17)

The Celtics have had a knack for comeback wins this year and nearly overcame a 26-point deficit against the Pacers, but it wasn’t enough as Victor Oladipo scored 35 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and snatched five steals for Indiana to hold off the Eastern Conference leaders.

Bucks 85 (30-24), Heat 91 (30-26)

Dwyane Wade didn’t light up the stat sheet as he scored just three points in 22 minutes, but his presence brought the American Airlines Arena crowd to life as Bam Adebayo and Hassan Whiteside combined for 27 points and 26 rebounds.

Nuggets 104 (29-26), Rockets 130 (41-13)

The Rockets’ offense rolled from start to finish, largely in part from Clint Capela’s 23 points and 25 rebounds (seven offensive). James Harden scored 28 points in 27 minutes.

Trey Lyles scored 24 off the bench for the Nuggets.

Hornets 94 (23-32), Jazz 106 (27-28)

Donovan Mitchell continued to send a message to the mid-lottery teams that passed on him, scoring 25 points and punching home a jaw-dropping dunk against the Hornets. Joe Ingles added 23 and Rudy Gobert scored another 20.

Timberwolves 113 (34-24), Bulls 114 (19-35)

Jimmy Butler said he’s had this game marked on his calendar for a while now and it showed as he dropped 38 points against his former team; however, Zach LaVine, one of the three players the Bulls got in return for Butler in last summer’s trade, took over the fourth quarter as he scored all 11 of Chicago’s final points en route to 35 for the night.

Five other Bulls–Bobby Portis (11), Lauri Markkanen (12), Robin Lopez (19), Jerian Grant (14) and Justin Holiday (12)–supported LaVine with double-digit points.

Trail Blazers 118 (31-25), Kings 100 (17-37)

Dame Lillard became the second Trail Blazer to score 50 points in just three quarters of work in two weeks (C.J. McCollum did it on Jan. 31) as Portland rolled over Sacramento. On top of the points, Lillard also had six assists and just two turnovers.

Buddy Hield hit five 3-pointers in 16 minutes off the bench for the Kings.