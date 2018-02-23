Report: FBI Uncovers Potential NCAA Violations By More Than 25 Players, 20 Schools

by February 23, 2018

Federal documents obtained from former NBA agent Andy Miller and his agency, ASM Sports, reveal potential NCAA violations by some of college basketball’s biggest stars and programs.

According to Yahoo’s Pat Forde and Pete Thamel, at least 25 players are linked to impermissible benefits, including Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, Alabama’s Collin Sexton and Duke’s Wendell Carter.

Current NBA players Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Smith Jr, Markelle Fultz and Bam Adebayo were also among the players who received payments from ASM.

The documents show an underground recruiting operation that could create NCAA rules issues – both current and retroactive – for at least 20 Division I basketball programs and more than 25 players. […]

There’s potential impermissible benefits and preferential treatment for players and families of players at Duke, North Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, Michigan State, USC, Alabama and a host of other schools.

The documents link some of the sport’s biggest current stars – Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, Alabama’s Collin Sexton and Duke’s Wendell Carter – to specific potential extra benefits for either the athletes or their family members.

The amounts tied to players in the case range from basic meals to tens of thousands of dollars.

