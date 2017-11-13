The match-ups for the 2017 Slam Dunk to the Beach were revealed on Monday. Slated for December 27-29 at Cape Henlopen HS in Lewes, Delaware, the showcase annually brings together some of the top high school prospects from around America. Among the top recruits scheduled to participate with their respective teams are Cameron Reddish (Duke commit), Simi Shittu (uncommitted), Immanuel Quickley (Kentucky commit), Naz Reid (LSU commit) and Jalen Carey (Syracuse).

