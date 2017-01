Chino Hills extended its winning streak to 55 games on Friday night after America’s favorite sibling duo, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball (brothers of UCLA freshman star Lonzo Ball), combined for approximately 90 points. LiAngelo has been reported as having dropped either 60 or 62 points depending where you look, while sophomore brother LaMelo chipped in 28. Peep the video above from BallisLife for complete highlights.