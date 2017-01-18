Ball Bros and company continued their dominance on Tuesday evening when they extended their winning streak to 54 games after Chino Hills defeated Upland 106-54 at home. LaMelo Ball finished with a game high 29 points, while his older brother, LiAngelo, chipped in 21. Additionally, also with a big performance was Eli Scott, a Loyola-Marymount commit who lives with the Ball family and who dropped 21 points and 15 rebounds of his own, including a crazy dunk over a defender (see 1:10). Check out full highlights above, courtesy of BallisLife.