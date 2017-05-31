Last weekend’s Nike EYBL session #4 in Southern California drew quite a crowd. Among them was rap mogul Jay Z, who stopped by to watch his nephew, Nahziah Carter, hoop with his Albany City Rocks AAU team. The 6-6 small forward, who was initially committed to Dayton before rescinding his decision last month, had a strong weekend, which included dropping 22 points against Texas’ Pro Skills. But it was his game against the Phoenix Phamily that went viral after dunking on Marvin Bagley, who many consider the top prospect in the Class of 2018.

Carter, who attended Bishop Kearney in Rochester, NY, is a member of the Class of 2017 but is considering reclassifying to the Class of 2018 and spending the next year in prep school. Although not quite a top-100 prospect, he’s received interest and offers from schools in the ACC, Big Ten and Big East.

Check out the video above to watch his thunderous jam.