After landing the top player in the Class of 2017 Michael Porter Jr a couple of weeks ago, Mizzou now seems poised to load up their recruiting class. Thanks to a strong recruiting effort from Porter Jr, the Tigers will now be hosting top-10 recruit Kevin Knox and top-100 recruit Blake Harris this weekend on campus. Looks like new head coach Cuonzo Martin is aiming to put together a star-studded recruiting class in the last minute. Can he pull it off?

More from the St. Louis Post Dispatch:

Last summer, five-star recruit Kevin Knox of Tampa, Fla., trimmed his list of schools to the bluest of blue bloods: Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and now national champion North Carolina, plus local option Florida State, where both his parents were athletes.

He’s since added a new choice. Knox plans to be at Mizzou this weekend on an official recruiting visit, flanked by Porter, his fellow five-star recruit who’s now the most valuable asset and recruiter for Martin’s program.

“Two weeks ago Kevin Knox probably had no idea where the University of Missouri was,” Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Corey Evans said. “But now Michael Porter’s there and Knox is a day away from being in Columbia for 48 hours.”

Knox and Porter are playing in the Nike Summit Friday night in Portland, Ore., then taking a late flight to Missouri to be in Columbia on Saturday for their weekend visit. Blake Harris, a three-star guard from Raleigh, N.C., is also visiting Mizzou this weekend. Like Porter, Harris signed with Washington in the fall but was released from his letter of intent after the school fired coach Lorenzo Romar. C.J. Roberts, a four-star guard from Dallas who signed with MU last fall, is making travel plans to be in Columbia, too, his father, Craig Roberts, confirmed Thursday.

If all things align the Tigers’ way and Martin lands his top targets, including five-star East St. Louis center Jeremiah Tilmon, who asked out of his letter of intent with Illinois this week, Mizzou’s overnight roster turnaround could be unprecedented, Evans said.