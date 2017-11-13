After announcing on July 21 that he had cut his college list to Indiana, Duke, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Kansas and UCLA, top 15 Class of 2018 recruit Darius Garland made his choice public to ESPN this morning. He ultimately chose to stay home for college, deciding on Vanderbilt as the institution where he’d continue his career.

The 6-2 point guard, who attends Brentwood Academy in Nashville, TN, and is originally from Gary, IN, is ranked among the top 3 point guards in the country. Highly touted for his scoring prowess, agility and quickness, Garland was the leading scorer at this past summer’s 2017 adidas EUROCAMP in Treviso, Italy.

From ESPN: