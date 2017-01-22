One of the top remaining undecided prospects in the Class of 2017 is 6-2 PG Trae Young. The Norman, Oklahoma native has cut his college list down to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas Tech and Washington. On Thursday night, the senior stud went to work while at the Shawnee Invitational Tournament, ultimately posting a triple-double (40 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) in just three quarters. Check out the video above to peep the highlights from BallisLife.