Coach Bill Self received his second commitment in the Class of of 2018 on Sunday when David McCormack, a 6-10 forward out of Oak Hill Academy (VA), announced his pledge to the program. He is a top 40 recruit and is the second 2018 commit for the Jayhawks after Silvio De Sousa, a 6-8 forward out of IMG Academy (FL) and regarded as a top 30 prospect in the senior class.

More from The Kansas City Star:

Seated Sunday night at a table in the WAVY-TV 10 studios in Portsmouth, Va., Norfolk native David McCormack was asked by sports anchor Nathan Epstein to reveal his college choice.

“Next year, I’ve decided I will attend Kansas University,” McCormack, a 6-foot-10, 260-pound Oak Hill Academy senior center, said as he opened two buttons on his light-blue, short-sleeved dress shirt, displaying a T-shirt with the words “Kansas Basketball” over his chest.

“Nah, it’s too good a shirt to do that,” McCormack stated in a phone interview with The Star after the TV spot when asked if he considered tearing off the garment in Superman-like fashion.

He confessed he was the one to concoct the idea of announcing for the Jayhawks in unique fashion.

“It was a tough decision. It came down to the wire, but I felt that coach (Bill) Self, coach (Jerrance) Howard, the student body, the relationships I have would be best for me and best for the long run. There’s a lot of history behind Kansas. I’m looking forward to making more championships and more memories at Kansas.”