Ranked among the top 5 prospects in the Class of 2018, Romeo Langford officially tipped off his senior season on Tuesday night and he did with a monster 48-point performance against Charlestown HS.

The career-high outing for Langford, who has yet to announce his college decision and is down to Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt, helped his New Albany HS squad to a dominant 110-36 victory.

Peep is highlights in the video above by FrankieVision.