Santa Monica’s Crossroads School has drawn lots of attention this season, mainly due to having two of the top recruits in the country on their roster. Ira Lee, a 6-8 senior forward headed to Arizona in the fall, and junior Shareef O’Neal, son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, have turned Crossroads into a highlight machine. Peep the video above from BallisLife for proof.