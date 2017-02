Another day, another dominating performance from Zion Williamson. This time with Atlanta Falcons’ Vic Beasley in attendance. The 6-7 forward continued to show his ability to get to the rim like no other at the high school level. Behind a 49-point and 14-rebound outing, his Spartanburg Day School squad came away with an 83-59 victory over Carolina Day School. Peep the video above for highlights of Zion’s dunkfest.