The Chicago Bulls set the NBA record for wins back in 1995-96 by racking up 72 of them suckers. Their 72-10 record stood for as the standard for 20 years, until the Warriors won 73 games in 2016. Though they don’t have the record anymore, that team took care of business and won the ’96 championship on the strength of Michael Jordan‘s 27 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game in the series against the Seattle Super Sonics (word to the Glove and the Reign Man).

MJ wore the Air Jordan 11 throughout that historic season, playing in the “Concord” for the regular season and the “Bred” for the playoffs and the Finals. The 11 made use of patent leather and carbon fiber, signaling a change in how sneakers were created and produced. The sneaker could be worn both on and off the court, and it featured premium materials.

The fresh-look silhouette and the legendary season have combined to make the AJ11 one of Jordan Brand’s most recognizable and storied sneakers ever.

It returns this weekend in the new “Win Like ’96” colorway, paying tribute to MJ’s Bulls and their accomplishments. The 11’s famous patent leather and its mesh upper are both all-red while its white midsole transition into a translucent icy outsole.

The “Win Like ’96” Air Jordan 11 releases on Saturday, December 9, for $220 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike